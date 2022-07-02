New school

The governance of higher education is an important factor in determining a country’s socio-economic development. Today, more attention is being paid to the governance of education but, unfortunately, education is not treated as a priority in Pakistan. The Covid-19 pandemic has created more challenges for the higher education system, particularly with regard to adopting tech-based teaching methods and platforms.

Many educational institutions in Pakistan lack basic technology and trained staff; furthermore, there is not a single Pakistani university among the world’s top 400, according to international rankings. The HEC has taken some steps towards improving the education system, though it is hard to discern much progress. The government should focus on incorporating the latest teaching methods while also reviving the standards of public schools.

Sarfraz Ahmed

Karachi