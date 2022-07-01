Thailand scrambles F-16s as Myanmar jet violates airspace

BANGKOK: Thailand scrambled F-16s after a Myanmar jet involved in clashes with anti-coup fighters violated its airspace, officials said on Thursday, as a regional envoy urging dialogue visits Yangon.

Fighting in eastern Myanmar has escalated since a putsch last year ousted a civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi, with thousands fleeing to Thailand to escape the violence according to the United Nations.

The conflict has sparked concern among Myanmar’s neighbours, with a special envoy from regional block the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) beginning a visit on Wednesday to try to kickstart talks between the army and the opposition.

Bangkok deployed two fighter planes after "an unidentified aircraft crossed into Thailand in Tak province" before disappearing from radar, the Royal Thai Air Force said in a statement. Thailand’s air attache in Yangon has been asked to "coordinate with related agencies in Myanmar to send a warning and find preventive measures in the future", the air force added.