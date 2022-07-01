KMC Sports Complex projects to be completed this month

KARACHI: The much-delayed development projects at KMC Sports Complex resumed earlier this month after a couple of years suspension.

The work is now in full swing and is expected to be completed by the end of July, 'The News' has learnt.

Informed sources said that KMC administrator Murtaza Wahab had taken serious notice of the delay in the projects at the complex.

About 90 percent work had been done a couple of years ago but due to financial constraints and Covid-19 the projects could not be completed.

Sources said that the basketball court has been completed and the table tennis and badminton hall is near completion as all electrical work, including high-powered lights for night competitions, has been done. The floor is being completed.

The two tennis courts are also ready.

The football ground has also been completed with a capacity of more than 2000 spectators.

Murtaza inaugurated the football ground on June 14.

An athletics track of red soil has also been developed around the football field.

Three cement cricket wickets with nets have also been established at the complex. They are now operational.

Sources said that the KMC administrator wants the remaining development work to be completed as soon as possible so that on Independence Day, it could be celebrated in a befitting manner with sports competitions.