Shehbaz, Zardari, Bilawal brainstorm coalition issues

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called on PM Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on June 30, 2022. Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday held a luncheon meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. They reiterated to take decisions with mutual consultation and to remove the reservations of allied parties of the government.

The prime minister hosted a lunch for Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday, which was attended by the political team of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that included Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafiq and PMLN leader Malik Ahmad Khan. However, from the PPP, only Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, political situation in the country amid the emerging situation in Punjab following the Lahore High Court verdict, matters related to concerns and reservations of coalition partners of the government and consultation on the issue of appointment of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman, besides reservations of allied parties such as MQM and JUIF on local bodies elections in Sindh, came under discussion.