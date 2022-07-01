Pakistan’s Covid positivity rate increases to 3.41pc. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The Covid-19 cases in Pakistan are rising with every passing day with 641 fresh infections recorded in the last 24 hours, the National Institute of Health, Islamabad, data showed Thursday morning. This is the highest number of cases reported since March 13, 2022.

According to the NIH, the new cases were detected after diagnostic testing on 18,813 samples. However, a slight drop was recorded in the Covid-19 positivity ratio as compared to the previous day. The current positivity ratio stands at 3.41%.

The NIH data showed that 119 patients are currently being treated in intensive-care units at different medical facilities across the country. However, two deaths from Covid-19 were reported in the last 24 hours.

In the wake of the surge in Covid cases in the country, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has strictly warned airlines not adhering to face mask instructions during domestic flights.The recent warning issued by the CAA noted that despite clear instructions, face mask-wearing onboard flights within Pakistan is not being strictly implemented.

“This non-compliance is tantamount to risking the spread of the Covid-19 virus disease within the country,” the warning read. “Therefore, the Director-General CAA has directed the relevant authorities to ensure wearing of face mask onboard all flights within Pakistan,” it said.