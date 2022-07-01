Three people die from electrocution

Three people died from electrocution in separate incidents in the city on Thursday. A 20-year-old man, Wasim Shah, son of Sabir Shah, suffered an electric shock and died in Future Colony, Landhi. The deceased was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center for an autopsy.

Police said that the man was doing some electrical work at his restaurant when he received an electric shock and died. Similarly, Sheraz, 30, son of Ghulam Rasool, died of electrocution in Memon Goth. His body was taken to the JPMC from where his family took it away without medico-legal formalities.

Another young man, who could not be identified immediately, died of electrocution near Qalandaria Chowk in North Nazimabad. His body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy.

Meanwhile, a motorcyclist lost his life after a speedy vehicle hit him in Baldia Town. After getting information, police and rescuers reached the area and transported the casualty to the Civil Hospital, where the victim was identified as 25-year-old Ali Qureshi.