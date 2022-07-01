Second route of Peoples Bus Service opens today

Buses on route No. 2 of the Sindh Intra-District Peoples Bus Service in Karachi will start their formal commercial operations on Friday (today), according to a tweet posted by Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon on Thursday.

The buses will run between the North Karachi neighbourhood and the Indus Hospital. Their route will be Nagan Chowrangi, Shafiq Morr, Sohrab Goth, Gulshan Chowrangi, Nipa, Jauhar Morr, COD, Drigh Road Station, Colony Gate, Shah Faisal Colony, Singer Chowrangi and Landhi to reach the hospital.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had on Monday formally inaugurated the service, following which the buses started their operations on route No. 1 from Model Colony to the Merewether Tower. A total of 240 buses imported from China will run on seven routes in the city.

Another batch of 100 buses had arrived on Tuesday at the Karachi port from China for their induction into the fleet of the bus service. Memon had said on the occasion that the provincial government of the PPP has the utmost resolve to provide the best public transportation facilities to the people of the city.

He had said the Sindh government of the Pakistan Peoples Party had been acting swiftly to fulfil its commitment made to the people of Karachi that they would soon be provided with a modern and comfortable bus service for their daily commuting needs.