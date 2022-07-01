‘Zero-waste operation to be completed’

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is working vigorously to complete its 15-day Zero-Waste Operation successfully.
LWMC CEO Rafia Haider on Thursday said that the objective to conduct this operation was to give final touches to our preparations before the mega cleanliness operation of Eid-ul-Azha. “The cleanliness situation of the City will be improved on top priority”. During the operation, LWMC conducted special cleanliness operations phase wise in all towns and cleared the waste from outside all mosques, churches, graveyards, public and private hospitals, commercials markets, parks, cattle markets, main roads, public offices and other places of the city.
