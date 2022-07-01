Textile designs thesis on display

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar inaugurated thesis display of Department of Textile Design’s MFA and BFA students at College of Art and Design.

Head of the department Dr Asna Mubashra, Prof Dr Ahmad Bilal, senior faculty members and students were present on the occasion. Meanwhile, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar inaugurated tree plantation drive at New Campus.

On this occasion, Resident Officer-II Jalil Tariq, Resident Officer-I Col (r) Umar Khalid, faculty members and employees were present. Dr Mazhar planted a sapling in the lawn. Addressing the ceremony, Dr Mazhar said that it was our duty to safeguard natural environment for the survival of all living beings on the earth.