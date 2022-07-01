Excelling law graduate awarded gold medal

TAKHTBHAI: Excelling law graduate Syed Hammad Khan advocate was awarded a gold medal on Thursday.

He was a promising student of the Law Department of Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan, (Akwum), who had clinched the top position in all the examinations for law degree.

Son of senior journalist Izzat Muhammad Khpalwak, Syed Hammad Khan advocate is the first graduate from Takhtbhai tehsil to be awarded gold medal for grabbing an excelling poison in the Law Department.

He has attributed his success to the prayers of parents and guidance of teachers and his own hard work.

Syed Hammad Khan advocate has a passion to remain in the field of law to provide speedy and cheap justice to the poor people of the society.