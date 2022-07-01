SECMC uses 11mn tonnes of coal

KARACHI: Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC), a partner of the provincial government, has so far unearthed 11 million tonnes of coal to generate electricity, which saved $700 million per annum for the country.

This was disclosed at a meeting held under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the CM House on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh, Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, PSCM Fayaz Jatoi, Secretary Energy Abu Bakar, Engro Energy CEO Ahsan Zafar Syed, SECMC CEO Amir Iqbal and others.

Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh and Engro Energy CEO Ahsan Zafar told the chief minister that 11 million tonnes of coal has been unearthed and fed into the (coal-fired) power plant, which generated 10.5 million units (KWh).

Shaikh said the power plant would generate 1.3GW by the end of December 2022, which was critical for national energy security.

The CM was told that the 11 million tonnes of coal supplied to the power plant saved $700 million per annum for the country.

“The saving would be doubled by December 2022 as the mine would expand from 3.8 mtpa to 7.6 mtpa,” the minister added.

Engro Energy CEO Ahsan Zafar said the project was serving the community at its best.