Change in lifestyle

LAHORE: The real problems would start from the new fiscal year starting today (July 1). The dynamics of family budgets would change altogether. People would be forced to conserve resources. Rulers must follow them.

We will no longer see middle class homes fully illuminated or even a small light illumination at the outside of lower middle-class houses. Number of air conditioners operating in residences would go down.

These cooling machines would no longer operate 24/7 but in most cases their use would be limited to 8-10 hours. The reason is obvious – the tariff of power has gone too high. We failed to conserve power in acute shortages, but we will conserve it now because of the high tariff.

Gas would be consumed as lavishly as ever because even after an increase in its tariff the domestic consumers would receive a bill of Rs500 per month if they limit its use as kitchen fuel only. Most consumers that use liquid petroleum gas as kitchen fuel would look for cheaper alternatives that are not available.

Domestic LPG cylinder of 11.5kg now costs Rs2,400. It normally serves households for a month or so. The poor have already limited LPG use to bare minimum and they cannot cut its use any further.

Look at the contrast. The relatively affluent segment of society would pay Rs500 per month for use as kitchen fuel, and vehemently protest the increase in gas tariff. The poorer segment is forced to bear 5 times more and their protest is meek. This meek protest is in line with our culture where the most affluent strongly protest 10 percent super tax and welcome increase in petroleum rates that impact masses.

Petroleum product prices are destined to increase regularly for the rest of the year after the approval of Rs50 petroleum levy in the budget. Commuting within the city or travelling to other cities would be very expensive.

Motorists would now carefully plan their visits, moving out only when an absolute necessity.

Most would do their shopping on the way back home from their offices. Visits to markets would be curtailed to minimum.

In fact, instead of visiting various markets they would prefer to visit malls in the city to shop all their needs from groceries to clothing and even electronics. We may soon see shopkeepers in markets complaining of declined sales.

Poor would prefer to walk 5km in this sultry weather instead of paying high fares.

Life would not return to the level we witnessed in 2018. Every citizen would be forced to squeeze their expenses.

After the imposition of the 10 percent super tax, even the rich might settle with buying two luxury cars a year instead of three. Unfortunately, this conservation of resources is not visible at the state level. Curtailing petroleum use is not sufficient.

There must be a cut on all other expenses like travelling allowance. The entitlement free air tickets for MNAs and their families.

The proposal to deny free power units to the employees of the power companies must be accompanied with denial of free power to the government functionaries including the prime minister, president, and ministers.

Our rulers must give the world a message that we are a poor nation. They must convince the electorate that they are aware of their difficulties and share it with them by bearing load shedding and denying themselves all luxuries.