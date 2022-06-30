Dr Aisha Pasha to visit US next week, may meet IMF officials

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha addresses the 3rd Session about Public Finance Management at the 2nd RASTA Conference (PIDE). -APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha will visit the United States next week, soon after settling down of the budgetary and economic affairs here.

Sources told The News here on Wednesday that Dr Aisha, who played a significant role in tabulation of the federal budget for fiscal year 2022-23 and its passage, would also visit the International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters in Washington DC if required, as she had been engaged in talks with the Fund throughout the past months.

Sources said Dr. Aisha will be in the US when the IMF board of governors would hold meetings to discuss approval of package for Pakistan, among other things. It is hoped the IMF would release the promised money for Pakistan immediately after the board meeting, added the sources.

Sources said Dr. Aisha would have a stopover in London while returning home the next month. She would meet Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Quaid and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif there. She would brief him about the economic situation in Pakistan and seek his guidance, added the sources.



Dr Aisha’s sons are studying medicine in Chicago and her spouse, Dr. Hafeez Pasha, is already in the US, where he had served the United Nations and later became an advisor to the federal government on finance. It is likely that Dr Hafeez Pasha would also accompany her when she would visit Nawaz Sharif in London.