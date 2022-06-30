PIA paying $600,000 a month for parked planes

ISLAMABAD: The PIA is currently paying $600,000 a month for two Airbus A320 planes that they are not using, according to local media.
The rented planes have been parked in Jakarta for 9 months, and have racked up a bill worth millions of dollars after their redelivery process was delayed multiple times.
LAHORE: The Punjab government has asked the federal government not to allow sugar exports as the Pakistan Sugar Mills...
Sources says Dr Aisha will be in the US when the IMF board of governors would hold meetings to discuss approval of...
RAWALPINDI: Former Punjab advocate general Ahmed Awais has denied the statement of former federal information minister...
The electricity crisis in Pakistan has worsened as the power shortfall reached 7,000 megawatts on Wednesday
KARACHI: Former IGP Sindh Allah Dino Khawaja has sent a legal notice to retired senior superintendent of police Rao...
NEW DELHI: India will raise taxes on certain goods and services including kitchenware to 18% from 12%, the finance...
Comments