Thursday June 30, 2022
Top Story

PIA paying $600,000 a month for parked planes

The rented planes have been parked in Jakarta for 9 months

By News Desk
June 30, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The PIA is currently paying $600,000 a month for two Airbus A320 planes that they are not using, according to local media. 

The rented planes have been parked in Jakarta for 9 months, and have racked up a bill worth millions of dollars after their redelivery process was delayed multiple times.

