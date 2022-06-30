Show-cause notice for minister

LAHORE:The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to Punjab Home Minister Attaullah Tarar for violating the code of conduct.
A notice, copy of which is available with The News, was served to the minister by the District Monitoring Officer Jhang for visiting PP-125 and PP-127 Jhang and meeting with the people of the constituencies ahead of the July 17 by-elections. The district monitoring officer has asked the minister to appear on July 1 in person or with his lawyer for explanation.
