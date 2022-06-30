No justice expected from Dost Mazari: Pervaiz

LAHORE:A delegation comprises Ghulam Murtaza Maitla, Ghulam Mujtaba, party leaders and senior lawyers called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi on Wednesday.

The political situation in Punjab, court case regarding election of CM Punjab and other issues were discussed during the meeting. Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that the role of Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari in the Punjab Assembly has become controversial, no justice is expected from him. The Deputy Speaker, who attended meetings of PMLN, has already shown partiality. By calling the police in the House and violating its sanctity, which made Pakistan a laughing stock all over the world, the major democratic organisations of the world including the Commonwealth expressed concern over the action of the Deputy Speaker.

He said that the Deputy Speaker had conducted an illegal election of the Chief Minister. His statements in favour of PMLN reflected his actions. The Deputy Speaker along with the deviant members have announced their support to Hamza Shehbaz and he has also announced to contest the next general election on PMLN ticket. Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that imported rulers have been badly exposed. These incompetent rulers have set records of inflation, instead of giving relief to the people. A new bomb of inflation is being dropped every day. Insha-Allah, people will decide against fake rulers in by-elections with their power of their votes.