Building the country

Pakistan is currently facing an acute economic crisis, which can be blamed on mismanagement and abuse of power at the hands of those in charge. It is important that we, as citizens of Pakistan, realize the gravity of this crisis and put aside our political differences so that we can work towards betterment. Threatening to launch protests will only further aggravate political uncertainty. Those who rely on debts and inflict losses on the national exchequer due to their personal interests are the ones who should be held responsible. In his inaugural address, US President JF Kennedy stated “Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country”. Since the creation of Pakistan, we have benefitted enormously through its resources; it is time we paid our debt back to Pakistan.
Malik Tariq Ali
Lahore
