Much-needed change

This refers to the letter ‘Quality education’ (June 28) by Nida Ahmed. In our country, education has certainly become a commodity, and education institutions are turned into ‘supermarkets’ where well-off families are able to buy high-quality education. Schools pay more attention to students’ uniform instead of drafting an inclusive curriculum.
Students learn lessons in a foreign language, which they hardly understand. And instead of ensuring that their concepts are clear, all educators focus on encouraging children to rote-learn. Privately run schools, colleges and universities are set up on rented places that lack wide spaces and playgrounds. The standard of such institutions is, unfortunately, measured by their fee structures. It is perceived that the higher the fees, the greater the value of a degree. This needs to change.
Imtiaz Akhter
Rawalpindi
