Cabinet decides to issue six-month multiple entry visas to Afghan transporters

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed authorities to issue six-month multiple entry visas to transporters from Afghanistan.

During the federal cabinet meeting held on Tuesday, the premier approved all proposals put forward by the Afghan Inter-Ministerial Coordination Cell. The cabinet directed the Pakistan Embassy to assess the Afghan visa applications on the basis of existing nationality and passport instead of the country of origin. Moreover, the cabinet issued the following directions:

A new sub-category under the work visa category will be introduced in the online visa system. Initially, multiple entry visas will be issued for a period of six months; meanwhile, the interior ministry will have the authority to extend the period to one year. Documents required with the visa application will include the applicant’s photograph, passport, registration as a transport company, and employment letter.

Exemption from the registration of recommendation letter and Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) from the Board of Investment for visas of drivers, transporters, helpers, etc.

The federal cabinet noted that all these decisions have been taken to promote trade with Afghanistan and amendments are made as the main purpose of obtaining a visa is only movement of goods across the border.

All suggestions aforementioned will also apply to transporters, drivers, and helpers of all Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) member countries. After the approval of the cabinet, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) will be directed to change the online visa system of Pakistan.

Moreover, for the promotion of ease of doing business, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Board of Investment will link the online visa system with online payments. “We need to remove all hurdles for Afghans in order to help them and to provide them a conducive environment to invest in Pakistan who seek opportunities in Gulf states,” PM Shehbaz said, noting that a policy in this regard would be formulated within two weeks.

During the meeting, the cabinet also approved the proposal regarding ease in visa policy for patients coming from Afghanistan. The cabinet also approved the seven-point agenda, including the National Waste Management Policy 2022. The meeting also approved the proposal of changing the visa policy for different countries.

Federal cabinet also approved the country’s first-ever National Hazardous Waste Management Policy. This was announced by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb while briefing the media persons in Islamabad on Tuesday along with other cabinet members including Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman and Qamar Zaman Kaira.

Giving details of the policy, the Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said the National Action Plan for the implementation of the National Hazardous Waste Management Policy will be framed within three months. She said the implementation of the policy will help protecting health of the people and country’s environment.