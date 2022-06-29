It’s Imran who acted against Justice Isa: Farogh

Farogh Naseem. Photo: The News/File

KARACHI: Former federal law minister under the PTI government, Farogh Nasim, on Tuesday said Tuesday it was Imran Khan himself who had ordered making a reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

Speaking in Geo News programme, Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath, he rejected the claim of former prime minister that he (Imran Khan) was misguided in making the reference. He also rejected the then information minister Fawad Chaudhry’s claim that he (Farogh) had insisted upon making the reference.

Farogh denied having insisted, saying it was done on the Asset Recovery Unit (ARU) report calling it nonsense. He said Khan summoned him to the PM’s office where the late Naeemul Haq was also present. Farogh said Imran told him that since eradication of corruption was PTI government’s agenda, the reference should be filed immediately.

He said lies are being told on the issue of giving plots to judges. He challenged Fawad to show any paper that proves he (Farogh) favoured plots for judges while the cabinet disagreed.

Farogh said that the real issue was a colony for the poor employees of the Supreme Court (SC), not plots for the judges. The SC registrar wrote to the government about making the colony, which the then chief justice also desired.

Farogh said Imran Khan formed a committee comprising Shahzad Akbar and Shirin Mazari. This committee rejected the idea of building a colony for the poor employees of the SC. Shirin Mazari and Fawad forcefully opposed the housing proposal.

He said Fawad is also wrong in saying that the judges themselves increased their pension, and clarified that it is a presidential order that sanctions the pension. Farogh said Shirin Mazari wanted to become foreign or defence minister. He said she would often press him on her ministry’s bill about missing persons, adding the bill was a bad draft which had a two-page definition of public servant.

He rejected the claim that he had Sirini Mazari visit Aabapara, saying not only she but others, including Imran Khan, would often visit Aabpara. He said that not the PTI, but Fawad and Shirin, are speaking against him. “What would happen if the two keep telling Imran something for 24 hours,” he asked. Shirin and Fawad are misguiding Imran against another institution, and their talk is nothing but lies, Farogh added.