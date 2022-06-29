Lukaku expected in Milan ahead of Inter return: CEO

MILAN: Romelu Lukaku is expected to land in Italy on Tuesday evening ahead of his return to Inter Milan on loan from Chelsea, the club´s CEO Giuseppe Marotta has revealed.
Asked when the Belgium striker would be in Milan by reporters on his way out of an Italian Football Federation meeting in Rome, Marotta said "this evening, I think" while getting into a car.
He refused to answer whether free agent Paulo Dybala would be coming to Inter as that transfer has reportedly stalled while the club try to offload players in order to accommodate the Argentina forward.
Lukaku is expected to undergo a medical on Wednesday before making his long-awaited Inter comeback official, after Chelsea agreed to a reported deal in which Inter will pay an initial eight million euros (EUR8.42 million) plus a further potential three million in bonuses for the loan. The 29-year-old will again lead Inter´s attack as they attempt to regain the Serie A title.
GROS-ISLET, Saint Lucia: West Indies wasted no time on a day when more than five hours were lost to the elements to...
LEEDS: England captain Ben Stokes has insisted there will be no let-up from his side when they face India just days...
HOVE: Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan, who is representing Sussex, smashed a magnificent century against Derbyshire in...
KARACHI: Health and anti-doping awareness campaign started at the Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad on Tuesday...
LONDON: Lewis Hamilton said the “time has come for action” after being the subject of a racially offensive term...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Tayyab Aslam, Asim Khan, and Ammad Fareed moved into the pre-quarterfinals of the $10,000 Tuanku...
Comments