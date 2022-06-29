Monsoon rains begin tomorrow

Islamabad : The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday forecast that the country is expected to receive the first spell of monsoon rains from tomorrow (Thursday).

According to it, moist currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal are likely to enter in upper parts of the country from Wednesday (today), which may intensify and expand to southern parts of the country by the end of the current week.

Heavy falls may generate urban flooding in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Faisalabad from July 2 to 4, and in Karachi and Hyderabad from July 3 to 5.

Under the weather system, heavy rainfall may trigger landslides in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Galliyat and Murree regions.

The PMD advised all authorities concerned to remain alert during the period, while fishermen were told to stay careful due to rough sea conditions from July 3 to 5.

The PMD advised the commuters and tourists to remain extra cautious during the forecast period.

Flash flooding is also expected in local nullahs of Kashmir, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Naseerabad, Awaran, Barkhan and Kohlu during the forecast period, it added.