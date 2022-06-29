AGEGA protests levying of taxes in Bajaur

KHAR: All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA) on Tuesdays staged a protest rally and sit-in to press the government for acceptance of their demands.

Holding banners inscribed with words of anti-workers like abolition of ‘pension not acceptable’, ‘CP not acceptable’ and chanting slogans against the provincial government and Finance Minister Taimur Salim Jhagra, the protesters first staged sit-in outside the press club and then held a walk to Khar Bazaar.

Speaking on the occasion, the employees’ leaders, including Amanullah, Said Muhammad, Waheeb Jan, Umar Khitab and others said that ending pension and introducing CP Fund was not acceptable to them.

They claimed that these were anti-workers policies, which will be resisted tooth and nail.

They said that the government should give GP funds instead of CP funds to the ad-hoc employees to reward them for their service.

They vowed that they would not accept the provincial government to abolish the pension fund for the employees serving in the public sector departments.

They also blasted the government for levying heavy taxes on the salaries of employees, saying that the government had now started looting its own workers with both hands.