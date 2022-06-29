KP protecting minorities rights, says Wazir Zada

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minorities Affairs Wazir Zada on Tuesday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was an ideal province for protecting the minorities rights.

Addressing a press conference along with Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Auqaf and Religious Affairs Zahoor Shakir , he said the KP government was holding a two-day religious harmony conference at the national level for which speakers had been invited from all across the country.

He said that minorities were unsafe in India where ruling party was involved in atrocities against minorities, particularly Muslims. The special assistant called on the international community to take action against India for targeting minorities and violating their religious and human rights.

Wazir Zada said that KP government had reconstructed and repaired churches, temples and gurdwaras to promote interfaith harmony in the province, adding job quota for minorities had been increased and scholarships were being being given to students.

Zahoor Shakir said that provincial government had played an important role in promotion of interfaith harmony.