‘Rs1bn loans provided under Punjab Rozgar Scheme’

LAHORE:Secretary Industry and Commerce Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi said that loans were being provided on easy terms to start business under Punjab Employment Scheme. So far, easy loans of over Rs1 billion have been provided and hundreds of people have benefited from the Punjab government's scheme.

Presiding over a progress review meeting on Punjab Employment Scheme, he observed that under the ongoing Punjab Employment Scheme organised by Punjab Small Industries Corporation, a simple loan of Rs100,000 to Rs10 million is being provided. Under the Punjab Green Development Loan, loans are being provided on priority basis for businesses operating in an environment friendly and efficient manner. He said that lakhs of people had benefited from various schemes of easy loans of Punjab Small Industries Corporation and with the launch of these schemes innumerable people are getting employment opportunities. The Secretary Industry and Commerce directed to expedite the progress on easy loan schemes.