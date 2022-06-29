Unregulated sales

It is quite shocking that many medical stores are selling expired medicines without any fear. This practice is more common in villages where there are no checks to ensure the sale of genuine products. There are so many people who do not check the expiry date of medicines before consumption as they trust medicine sellers. As a result, people develop serious complications. Selling expired items, whether they are medicines or other edibles, are illegal. Unsuspecting villagers usually fall prey to these profiteers who are shamelessly interested in making quick money even if it puts people’s lives in danger. Expired items are nothing less than poison. The government should take action against all those people who are involved in the sale of expired medicines.
Mohammad Ali Soomro
Usta Mohammad
