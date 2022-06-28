Annual general meeting of Int’l Police Association held

Islamabad: The annual general meeting of National Council of International Police Association (IPA), Pakistan Section, was held from 25 to 26 June 2022 under the chairmanship of Dr Shoaib Suddle, ex-IGP and former Tax Ombudsman at Nathia Gali Abbotabad.

Mirvais Niaz, DIG Hazara, secretary general of IPA Pakistan; Jamil Hashmi, PSP SSP(r), chairperson IPA (Islamabad and KP region); Hakim Khan, DSP, secretary (KP & Islamabad Region); and all vice chairpersons, secretaries, treasures of all regions including Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab attended the meeting.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan who is chairperson of IPA (Punjab Region), Rai Tahir, IGP, DG FIA, who is vice president and Ch Tassadaq Hussain, DIG who is advisor, attended the meeting on line via link.

Agenda of meeting was discussed one by one. The NC approved amendments in the constitution of IPA more over a separate region for IPA (KP) has been approved. Their Regional Executive Committee will be announced within stipulated time period. At the moment it is joint region with Islamabad and Jamil Hashmi is the chairperson for KP& Islamabad.

Code of conduct to attend international conferences was also discussed and approved. The participants of IPA Conference, to be held in Spain in October this year, will be having some orientation before leaving for the meeting. Participation of 30 members of Kuwait Police as Foreign Associated members was highly appreciated.

Shoiab Suddle conveyed his deep appreciation to all National Council members who made it to Nathiagali as well as those who joined virtually for making the annual general meeting of the National Council such a success. This is the first time that IPA (Pakistan) organised this event. He appreciated hard work of Jamil Hashmi and. Hakam Khan from IPA (ICT Region) for accomplishing the tasks smoothly and efficiently.

At the end he highly appreciated the leadership of secretary general DIG Hazara Mirvais Niaz for organising the meeting at Nathiagali and for his outstanding performance as secretary general.