US Capitol assault probe schedules extra hearing

WASHINGTON: Lawmakers investigating last year’s deadly attack on the US Capitol and the alleged plot led by Donald Trump that culminated in the bloodshed said on Monday they will hold an extra hearing this week.
The House select committee had announced a break of at least two weeks from its series of televised hearings, but said it would meet again on Tuesday to "present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony." The panel did not announce what new evidence it planned to reveal, or who was due to testify.
