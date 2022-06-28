CTD arrests 11 suspects in one week

LAHORE:The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has arrested 11 suspects belonging to different defunct organisations during the intelligence-based operations (IBOs) across the province during one week.

A spokesman for CTD said here on Monday that the CTD Punjab had conducted 63 IBOs across the Punjab in which 65 suspects were interrogated. During these IBOs, the CTD arrested Muhammad Isar of defunct organisation LeJ, Kashan-ul-Haq from Daish, Muhammad Hashim of TTP, Luqman Ahmad of TTP (Ghazi Force), Muzammal Shah of TTP, Lal Munir of TTP, Zia-ur-Rehman from LeJ, Muhammad Afaq of SSP, Zia Ullah of TTP, Adnan Islam of TTP, and Muhammad Bilal of TTP.

The spokesperson said that the department had registered nine FIRs against these accused while five hand grenades, a pistol 30-bore with five bullets, six receipt book of banned organisation, 15 stickers of banned organisation, 47 pamphlets, 49 visiting cards, 95 stickers, Rs143,590 cash and five cell phones were recovered from the arrested suspects.

Further, during this week, the CTD with the coordination of local police also conducted 1,163 combined operations in which 39,714 persons were checked, 213 suspects arrested and 137 FIRs were registered besides 64 recoveries.

The CTD Punjab was proactively pursuing its goal of safe and secure Punjab and would not leave any stone unturned in its efforts to bring terrorists and anti-state elements behind bars, the spokesman concluded.