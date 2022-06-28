Transvestites seek protection

PESHAWAR: Transgender Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Arzo Khan on Monday asked the chief minister and inspector general of police to take action against the district police officer (DPO) Mardan for his alleged threat to expel them from the district.
Speaking at a news conference, she said the members of the transgender community were tortured and harassed throughout the province.She said the rising incidents of torture and harassment had created a sense of insecurity among them.
Arzo Khan said that most of the members of her community felt insecure and vulnerable. She said six transgendered persons were killed during the last four months. She said their community members were harassed with impunity.
