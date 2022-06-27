Seven terrorists killed in N Waziristan: ISPR

MIRANSHAH: Two soldiers were martyred while seven terrorists gunned down in an exchange of fire that took place between security forces and the terrorists on Sunday.
According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the fire exchange took place in the general area of Ghulam Khan Kalle in North Waziristan District.
“Troops effectively engaged the terrorists and resultantly, seven of them were killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists who remained actively involved in several terrorist activities against security forces,” said the ISPR.
The military’s media wing identified the martyred troops as 44-year-old Subedar Munir Hussain, a resident of Parachinar, and 38-year-old Havaldar Babu Khan, a resident of Dera Ismail Khan. It added that an area clearance is underway to eliminate any other terrorists in the vicinity.
