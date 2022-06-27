Traders’ body meet

PESHAWAR: A joint meeting of business leaders of Peshawar was held in Peshawar Cantonment on Sunday.

The meeting attended by Malik Mehar Elahi Muhammad Afzal, Habib Zahid, Abdul Naseer, Shahid Khan and Khalid Ayub agreed to lead the entire Peshawar. A national jirga will announce a Supreme Council comprising representatives from Peshawar which will find a solution for the problems faced by the traders in Peshawar.