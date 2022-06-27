Record hike in perishable items prices witnessed

LAHORE:Increasing trend in the prices of the majority of perishable items recorded this week as the impact of hike in prices of petroleum products on the edibles prices started reflecting.

Besides, overcharging and open violations of the rate lists kept on worsening people’s problems. This week price of chicken live bird was reduced by Rs33 per kg, fixed at Rs251 per kg, sold at Rs261-310 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs48 per kg, fixed at Rs364 per kg, and sold at Rs370-570 per kg. The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was further increased by Rs13 per kg, fixed at Rs68-73 per kg, B-Grade by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs60-65 per kg, not sold, potato sugar-free A-grade gained by Rs3 per kg, was fixed at Rs39-43 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg, B-grade at Rs35-38 per kg, sold at Rs70per kg, potato white fixed at Rs24-27 kg, sold at Rs40-50 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs72-78 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg, B-grade at Rs65-70 per kg, sold at Rs80-90 per kg, and C-grade at Rs61-66 per kg, sold at sold at Rs70 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs70-75kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs65-70 kg, sold at Rs80 per kg, and C-grade at Rs60-65per kg, sold at Rs70 per kg.

The price of garlic local gained by Rs21 per kg, fixed at Rs148-156 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, garlic harnai up by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs230-240 per kg, and Chinese gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs230-240 sold at Rs300 per kg. The price of both Ginger Thai was increased by Rs70 per kg, fixed at Rs230-240 kg, and Chinese by Rs40 per kg, fixed at Rs210-220 per kg, respectively, sold at Rs250-280 per kg.

Cucumber Farm gained by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs55-58per kg, sold at Rs60-70per kg and cucumber local by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs60-63 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg. Brinjal price was gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs50-53 kg, sold at Rs80 per kg.

Spinach farm was gained by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs32-34per kg, sold at Rs60per kg.

Zucchini local white gained by Rs14 per kg, fixed at Rs143-150 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, and Zucchini local black by Rs5 per kg, fixed unchanged at Rs155-160 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg.

The price of lemon local increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs177-185 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg. Pumpkin price increased by Rs32 kg, fixed at Rs100-105 per kg, sold at Rs120-140 per kg, pumpkin long was sold at Rs160 per kg.

Ladyfinger was increased by Rs24 per kg, fixed at Rs83-87 kg, sold at Rs100-120per kg. Green beans were sold at Rs250 to 300 per kg against the rates of Rs115-165 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was gained by Rs13 per kg, fixed at Rs95-288 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs150-200 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs400 per kg. The price of Banana Special was fixed at Rs152-160 per dozen, sold at Rs200 per dozen, A-category by Rs5 per dozen, fixed at Rs115-120 dozen, sold at Rs140-150 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs67-70 per dozen, sold at Rs100-120 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs48-50 per dozen, sold at Rs70-80 per dozen. Papaya was unchanged at Rs150-157 per kg, sold at Rs200-250 per kg.

Pomegranate Qandahari fixed at Rs360-375 per kg, Pomegranate danedar fixed at Rs305-320 kg, none of the variety available in the markets. Grape fruit was fixed at Rs44-47 per piece, not sold. Melon A-grade gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs67-71 per kg, B-grade by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs44-46 per kg, mixed sold at Rs70-80 per kg.