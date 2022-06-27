Inquiry ordered as cops sent for election duty complain of no food, accommodation

The Sindh inspector general of police, Ghulam Nabi Memon, on Sunday took notice of a video that went viral on Sunday showing policemen who had been sent for duty during the local government elections in different parts of Sindh complaining of not being provided with food and accommodation.

Officials said that the video went viral, the provincial police chief ordered an inquiry into the policemen’s claims. Muhammad Shoaib Memon, the Sohrab Goth Division SP, has been appointed as the inquiry officer to probe the allegations made by police officials sent for election duty to Kashmore and Kandhkot.

The terms of reference of the inquiry include ascertaining real facts of the incident and finding whether the complaint was genuine or otherwise. The inquiry body has also been tasked with ascertaining the circumstances and background that led police officials to post videos and voice messages about the department’s mismanagement on social media.

The body has been directed to fix the responsibility regarding poor planning, lack of supervision and command, and negligence on part of the district police or mischief on part of the complaining cops. The inquiry report would be submitted to the Sindh IGP.