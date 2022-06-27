‘Constructions around Frere Hall garden are anti-public’

Members of the civil society and urban rights activists on Sunday held a demonstration to protest against the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) for starting constructing gates and boundary walls around the premises of the Frere Hall’s garden.

Holding placards, the protesters shouted slogans against the city administration. They were of the view that the installation of gates and the raising of boundary walls around the hall are anti-public policies that should be shunned immediately.

“The boundary walls and gates will conceal the beauty of the Frere Hall. Passers-by won’t be able to see it from Abdullah Haroon Road. There’s no need to construct a boundary wall and instal gates,” architect Marvi Mazhar, who was leading the protest, told The News.

She was also of the view that there is a need for an open dialogue on the design of public spaces. She said that in mega cities around the world, the state makes urban decisions by involving the citizens. Let’s bring this practice to our part of the world and think of interventions from the bottom up, she added.

Marvi said that the installation of gates and the raising of boundary walls are irrelevant expenditures. She said that the authorities should focus on infrastructural issues and not on the beautification of the city from their lens.

They should take public opinion and conduct surveys like how it is done in mega cities, she added. “The Frere Hall is one of the most democratic, lively and well-utilised public spaces in Karachi today, and a source of great pride for its daily visitors. It should remain a public space.”

Referring to a documentary produced by the Public and Heritage Association, she said that in a city marked by barriers and class division, the Frere Hall is one of the only remaining manicured, open, green spaces where everyone still has the freedom to stroll in.

She asked why there is a plan to install gates and fences to close off open public spaces, and why there is a plan to create a costly structure like an underground parking lot in a space designed for pedestrian access.

“With the addition of the proposed café, what will happen to the informal vendors who currently sell drinks and snacks affordable to the majority of its visitors?” She also asked how we can ensure that the cross-section of the civil society has a say in the design process of a public project of this scale. “We appeal to the people of Karachi to question, challenge and involve themselves in the politics of their city’s public spaces. Karachi belongs to us all, so we have to take responsibly for the city so that we can present positive solutions to secure the beauty of public spaces in our city.” The protesters demanded that Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and KMC Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab immediately stop the construction of the gate.