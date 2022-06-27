Man from Jacobabad shot dead over ‘honour’

A man was shot dead and three others, including a woman, wounded in various incidents of firing in parts of the city on Sunday. Three others were injured due to celebratory gunfire at a wedding ceremony.

The body of a man was found in Gadap Town within the limits of the Gulshan-e-Maymar police station. Upon receiving the information, police and rescuers reached the scene and transported the casualty to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy.

The man was later identified as 30-year-old Abdul Ghaffar, son of Shah Murad. Police said the deceased hailed from Jacobabad. Quoting his family members, police said the man was killed in the name of ‘honour’ and his brother-in-law Ghulam Nabi was involved in the murder who who brought the victim to Karachi for a business purpose, and shot and killed him.

Ghaffar was shot once in his head and died shortly after the incident. According to police, the suspect himself phoned the victim’s family to inform that he had shot the victim dead and threw his body in Kareem Town in the Gadap Town area.

The family told police that the suspect had killed the victim because the latter was interested in the former’s niece. A case has been registered. Separately, a 25-year-old youth, Amir, son of Tariq, was shot and injured for resisting a mugging bid in Jamshed Quarters. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Karachi.

In a similar incident, Nabeel, 25, son of Saleem Qaiser, was shot and wounded by robbers in Orangi Town after he put up resistance during an attempted mugging. He was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

In another incident, an elderly woman identified as Lal Pari, 60, was wounded after a stray bullet hit her at a house in the Ittehad Town area. She was rushed to the Civil Hospital.

Meanwhile, three people were wounded during aerial firing at a wedding ceremony within the New Karachi Industrial Area police station’s remits. The injured persons were taken Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. They were identified as Imran Nawab, 16, Yasin, 32, and Naveed, 25. Police said that a case had been registered and investigations were under way.