Sunday June 26, 2022
National

Time limit for food delivery service lifted in capital

By News Desk
June 26, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The district administration of Islamabad has lifted time restrictions for food delivery service at restaurants.

According to notification issued on behalf of district administration, the food delivery service can be continued after 10pm. The outlets and restaurants which run business of food delivery service will remained open after 10pm too, reported Geo News on Saturday.

