Man shot to death

LAHORE : A man expired in a local hospital on Saturday, a few hours after he was shot and wounded in Mughalpura police area a day ago.
Four people including the victim identified as Salamat were injured in the incident.
The heirs of the deceased staged a protest demonstration and blocked Shalimar Link Road by placing the body on the road.
The protest was called off after talks with police and the body was shifted to the morgue. Police registered a case against accused Khurram and Osama.
