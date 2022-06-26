JI team attends funeral prayers of Effendi

Jamaat-e-Islami delegation, which is in Turkey on a ten-day training course, attended the funeral prayers of renowned Sufi Saint of Turkey Sheikh Mohammed Effendi on Saturday. They described Sheikh Effendi’s death as a great loss to the Muslim world.

The JI delegation led by Secretary General Amirul Azeem, and comprising Director Foreign Affairs Asif Luqman Qazi, Sahibzada Tariqullah Khan, Inayatullah Khan, Qaiser Sharif etc attended the funeral prayer participated by hundreds of thousands of people, including Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, at Istanbul’s Mosque.