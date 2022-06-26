Universities urged to conduct solution oriented research

Islamabad : The Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairperson Dr. Shaista Sohail has asked the universities to conduct solution oriented research. While talking to media, she said that the universities play a pivotal role in educating and training students.

Every year students after completing their education secure jobs in various industries, enterprises in public and private domains. It is therefore imperative that the universities train them so that they are solution oriented and increase the productivity in every sector that they join.

HEC has been taking various measures to encourage students and faculty to research on issues that confront Pakistan and come up with innovative solutions.

The economic situation demands that we do not take business as usual. Therefore university leaders have been requested to focus their research inter alia on the three main imports which could reduce foreign exchange spending. It is significant that Pakistan has very few local brands.

In this context the need for research and commercialisation of local oils and drinks so that they can be consumed off the shelf while increasing employment and growth of the local economy.