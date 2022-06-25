‘PCB will try to hire Hayden again for T20 World Cup’

LAHORE: The PCB chairman Ramiz Raja has said the board would try to hire former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden as a batting consultant for this year's T20 World Cup.

In his press conference after the Board of Governors (BoG) meeting on Friday, Raja said they have started preparations for T20 World Cup. "Our team has been performing well since last September. Some big events are lined up and we have some plans for it," he said.

"We will look at options for the betterment of our team in the mega event. We will try to bring Matthew Hayden once again to work with Pakistan team during World Cup in Australia," Raja said.

Hayden played a key role in Pakistan's magnificent performance in T20 World Cup 2021 during which Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets, their first-ever World Cup win against the arch-rivals.