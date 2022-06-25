 
Saturday June 25, 2022
World

India rushes food, medicine to Sri Lanka

By AFP
June 25, 2022

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka accepted a rice and pharmaceuticals shipment from neighbouring India on Friday as the island nation battles an unprecedented economic crisis that has left supermarket shelves and pharmacy cabinets empty.

A critical shortage of foreign currency has left Sri Lanka unable to pay for enough imported food, fuel and medicines to meet demand since the end of last year, causing widespread hardship.

