Last rites of four Gilgit accident victims performed

Four people who were killed in a car accident a few days ago in the Rahimabad area of Gilgit were laid to rest in Karachi on Friday. At least five people from Karachi, including a woman and a child, were killed and nine others injured in a car accident in Rahimabad on Wednesday. They had gone to Gilgit from Karachi for tourism.
The accident occurred on the Karakoram Highway after their vehicle lost control reportedly due to high speed and fell into a gorge. The nine injured people who belonged to the same family are being treated at a hospital in Gilgit where doctors term the condition of three of them serious. The funeral prayers for the four victims — Faisal, a bank employee, his mother Nasira Begum, nephew Abdullah and niece Urwa — were offered at a mosque in Liaquatabad C-1 Area.
Days after a senior journalist associated with the Aaj News was whisked away in Karachi, Arsalan Khan, a social media...
KARACHI: The polio eradication initiative in Sindh has signed an agreement with a local pharmaceutical firm for...
Speakers at a moot held on Friday reiterated their demand that the Pakistan Peoples Party’s provincial government...
Dr Maqsood Ahmed, chief of the Sindh police’s Security Division, officially initiated the Rs22 billion Safe City...
Pakistan reported another polio case from the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan on Friday
An anti-terrorism court has remanded three suspects, who are believed to be associated with the outlawed Sindhudesh...
Comments