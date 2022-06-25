Last rites of four Gilgit accident victims performed

Four people who were killed in a car accident a few days ago in the Rahimabad area of Gilgit were laid to rest in Karachi on Friday. At least five people from Karachi, including a woman and a child, were killed and nine others injured in a car accident in Rahimabad on Wednesday. They had gone to Gilgit from Karachi for tourism.

The accident occurred on the Karakoram Highway after their vehicle lost control reportedly due to high speed and fell into a gorge. The nine injured people who belonged to the same family are being treated at a hospital in Gilgit where doctors term the condition of three of them serious. The funeral prayers for the four victims — Faisal, a bank employee, his mother Nasira Begum, nephew Abdullah and niece Urwa — were offered at a mosque in Liaquatabad C-1 Area.