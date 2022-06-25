ICT police likely to save Rs10m under austerity drive

Islamabad: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police have chalked out a comprehensive plan to save Rs10 million by reducing the fuel quota of operational vehicles.

The initiative was taken following orders of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan to reduce fuel consumption of department vehicles in line with the government’s austerity drive, the police spokesman said on Friday.

He said that more than 45,000 liters of petrol and diesel will be saved which would not affect the efficiency of the force.

He said the instructions were issued to various wings of ICT police, including Safe City Smart Cars, vehicles of the Counter-Terrorism Department, and Eagle and Falcon Squads.

The capital police would also procure electric vehicles in the future to save energy and reduce fuel costs. The accused in custody would be presented before the court through a video link.

Similarly, solar systems would be installed at police stations, offices in headquarters, and barracks to reduce electricity costs.

All the officers and jawans were directed to prevent unnecessary use of electricity and fuel and contribute to the country's development, he concluded.