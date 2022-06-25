Quran Khwani held for Asif Zardari’s mother

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa women wing organised Quran Khwani on Friday for the departed soul of the mother of former president Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur and grandmother of foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Led by the PPP provincial general secretary Shazia Tehmas, the office-bearers and activists from various parts of the province attended and offered fateha for the deceased and extended sympathies for the bereaved family.

The speakers including vice-president Asher Jadoon, secretary information Mehar Sultana advocate, and deputy general secretary Qazi Mussarat said that the PPP had the capability to pull the country out of the prevailing crisis.

They appreciated foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for maintaining friendly relations with all countries.

They recalled that the previous selected government of the ousted prime minister Imran Khan had pushed the country towards crisis but now the coalition government would solve all the problems being faced by people.

They said the popularity graph of the PPP had gone up and it would sweep the coming elections and form next government in the center and all the four provinces.