Illegal notices

The FBR recently issued numerous notices to those taxpayers who have claimed adjustment of their tax liabilities against advance taxes already paid by them. Not only are such notices illegal, they are also meant to harass taxpayers.
Instead of creating a tax-friendly culture in the country, the FBR is doing the exact opposite. This tells why many people prefer to remain non-filers. The finance minister must stop the FBR from harassing taxpayers.
P S Ahmad
Islamabad
