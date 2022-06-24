Traders concerned over reduced business hours

Islamabad : All Pakistan Malls Association president and members have demanded to review the decision made by the government to reduce business hours for all shopping mall operations in the country, says a press release.

President All Pakistan Malls Association [APMA] Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, former president of ICCI, along with all APMA members have approached Prime Minister along with finance minister and ministry of commerce, on the non-business conducive decision made by the government to impose reduced business hours for all mall operations. They said reducing business hours would be counterproductive both in short and long terms, it would have a negative impact on the business, the country and crippling the economy.

APMA, therefore request the government to continue allowing regular business hours for all shopping malls in the interest of public, employees and the retail business in general. The association president said, “If the government is unable to provide them with the electricity they need, all malls will set up and use their own generators at their own expense to manage the additional operation hours.” The business malls are important to the economy as they contribute to almost 20 per cent of the nation’s GDP while bringing in billions of rupees in the form direct and indirect taxes.