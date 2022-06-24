Conspiracy galore

This refers to the news report, ‘My rivals scared of Gen Faiz: Imran’ (June 23). On top of the alleged US conspiracy, Imran Khan has found another reason for his ouster. The former PM is also reported to have made the tall claim that he had “never violated merit in my life”. However, his choice for the top-most position in the Punjab government (CM) – which hosts more than half of the total Pakistani population – belies his claim.

And he has the cheek to equate the ‘no-confidence motion’ – a legitimate parliamentary procedure – with ‘dacoity’. And then he blames ‘neutrals’ for not foiling the alleged dacoity. This explains Khan’s lack of understanding of the parliamentary system and the constitution’s provision which describes the system of the trichotomy of power.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi