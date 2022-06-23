IHC directs ECP to issue LB election schedule within 65 days

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce new local bodies election schedule for the federal capital within 65 days after the delimitation of 101 union councils.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).The ECP officials informed the court that the institution would hold the local government elections within 60 to 65 days after the delimitation of new union councils.

The chief justice remarked that there were some complaints related to the allocation of votes, so the votes should not be shifted from one ward to another. The ECP officials requested the court to instruct the federal government to facilitate the electoral process.

The court remarked the petitions against the election schedule had become ineffective. Ultimately, the court accepted the petition and disposed of the same with above-mentioned directions.