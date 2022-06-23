 
close
Thursday June 23, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

Jacobs to return to 100m at Diamond League

By AFP
June 23, 2022

MILAN: Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs will return to the 100 metres at next week’s Diamond League meeting in Stockholm, Italy’s athletics federation (FIDAL) said on Wednesday.

FIDAL cited event organisers in announcing that he has signed up for the Swedish event which takes place on June 30, two weeks before the start of the world championships. Jacobs’ camp then confirmed his participation to AFP.

Comments