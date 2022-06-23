Jacobs to return to 100m at Diamond League

MILAN: Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs will return to the 100 metres at next week’s Diamond League meeting in Stockholm, Italy’s athletics federation (FIDAL) said on Wednesday.
FIDAL cited event organisers in announcing that he has signed up for the Swedish event which takes place on June 30, two weeks before the start of the world championships. Jacobs’ camp then confirmed his participation to AFP.
